IBPS Clerk 2021: Last Date Today To Apply For 7858 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

IBPS Clerk 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will Wednesday, October 27 close the registration window for Clerk recruitment 2021 under CRP-XI. There are 7858 vacancies for the post of clerk. Aspirants can apply online till today at ibps.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below to jump to the registration page. Read on to know more.

How to register for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk online application link scrolling on the top of the homepage. A login page will appear on your screen Click on the 'New Registration' tab given on the homepage Fill in the details as required Provide your contact number and Email ID correctly You will be registered successfully You will then get your registration ID and password on your mobile number and Email-ID Login using the ID and password Fill the IBPS Clerk registration form Pay the application fee and submit Your IBPS Clerk registration form will be submitted successfully. Download and take a printout of the form for future references.

Click here to apply online for IBPS Clerk 2021 recruitment

Click here to read the official notification

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Candidates must have an operating and working knowledge of computer systems. They should be aged between 20 and 28 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit to reserved category candidates has been provided.