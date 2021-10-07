IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification Out For 7800 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link To Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised notification for IBPS Clerk 2021 recruitment. As per the revised IBPS Clerk 2022-23 recruitment advertisement, the online registration process will be done between October 7 and 27, 2021. IBPS has increased the total number of vacancies from earlier 5858 to 7800 vacancies now. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ibps.in.

As per the notification, the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam will be held in the month of December 2021. The IBPS Clerk main exam will be held in January or February 2022. The provisional allotment of IBPS Clerk under CRP-XI is expected to be done by April 2022.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification

IBPS had earlier released an advertisement for clerk recruitment in July. However, the registration process was stopped in between due to a controversy over conducting the exam in only Hindi and English medium. IBPS has now decided to conduct all its recruitment exams in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The IBPS Clerk registration process that had to be stopped resumes today, October 7. Candidates who had applied between July 12 and 14, 2021 do not need to apply again. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment.

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS which is ibps.in.

Click on the link 'New Registration'

Add required details and log in through registered number and password

Fill the form, pay fee, and click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Click here to read the IBPS Clerk recruitment notification

Click here to apply online for IBPS Clerk 2021