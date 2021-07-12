IBPS Clerk 2021: Registration For More Than 5000 Vacancies Begins Today, Apply At Ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released an online notification for recruitment. The recruitment drive aims to hire more than 5000 candidates for the post of Clerical Cadre. Candidates will be placed for many government banks. For applying interested candidate needs to apply on the official website ibps.in. As per the notification, candidates will be selected through Common Recruitment Process for 5858 posts. Candidates can see IBPS Clerk 2021 notification by clicking here.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification: Important Dates

Online registration including editing and modification of applications by candidates starts on 12th July 2021

Last date to apply for application is 1st August 2021

Application fees portal will opens on 12th July 2021

Last date to pay the application fee will be 1st August 2021

Call letters will be issued on- Date nota announced yet

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training will be held from 16th April 2021

Online Examination Preliminary will be held on 28th-29th August and 4th September 2021

Result of online exam will be announced in September or October

Call letter for Online Mains exam will be available in October

Online Examination Mains may be held on 31st October 2021

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of IBPS which is ibps.in.

Click on the link 'New Registration', OR here is the direct link

Add required details and log in through registered number and password

Fill the form, pay fee, and click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for Online Examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT. However, depending upon the response, administrative feasibility etc. candidates may be allotted to a centre of examination outside the chosen State/UT for which vacancies he/she is applying. Please note this reallocation is only for the conduct of examination and the candidate will be considered for vacancies in the State/UT applied for.

About IBPS

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from few banks to conduct the recruitment process. These banks are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank Punjab & Sind Bank. IBPS makes arrangements for conducting online Preliminary examination, and also declares result. Candidates interested in applying for jobs at government banks are advised to regularly keep in touch with IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.