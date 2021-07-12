Last Updated:

IBPS Clerk 2021: Registration For More Than 5000 Vacancies Begins Today, Apply At Ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2021: IBPS has released the online registration link of the common recruitment process for vacancies in banks. Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IBPS Clerk 2021

Image: Shutterstock


IBPS Clerk 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released an online notification for recruitment. The recruitment drive aims to hire more than 5000 candidates for the post of Clerical Cadre. Candidates will be placed for many government banks. For applying interested candidate needs to apply on the official website ibps.in.  As per the notification, candidates will be selected through Common Recruitment Process for 5858 posts. Candidates can see IBPS Clerk 2021 notification by clicking here.  

IBPS Clerk 2021 Notification: Important Dates 

  • Online registration including editing and modification of applications by candidates starts on 12th July 2021
  • Last date to apply for application is 1st August 2021
  • Application fees portal will opens on 12th July 2021
  • Last date to pay the application fee will be 1st August 2021
  • Call letters will be issued on- Date nota announced yet
  • Conduct of Pre-Exam Training will be held from 16th April 2021
  • Online Examination Preliminary will be held on 28th-29th August and 4th September 2021
  • Result of online exam will be announced in September or October
  • Call letter for Online Mains exam will be available in October
  • Online Examination Mains may be held on 31st October 2021

IBPS Clerk 2021: How to apply  

  • Visit the official site of IBPS which is ibps.in.  
  • Click on the link 'New Registration', OR here is the direct link 
  • Add required details and log in through registered number and password
  • Fill the form, pay fee, and click on submit
  • Take a printout for future reference  

Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for Online Examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT. However, depending upon the response, administrative feasibility etc. candidates may be allotted to a centre of examination outside the chosen State/UT for which vacancies he/she is applying. Please note this reallocation is only for the conduct of examination and the candidate will be considered for vacancies in the State/UT applied for.

About IBPS

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from few banks to conduct the recruitment process. These banks are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank Punjab & Sind Bank. IBPS makes arrangements for conducting online Preliminary examination, and also declares result. Candidates interested in applying for jobs at government banks are advised to regularly keep in touch with IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.

READ | IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 10,676 vacancies of PO and Clerk
READ | IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: 10676 vacancies for PO, Clerk on offer, here's how to apply
READ | SBI clerk prelims exam 2021 postponed due to COVID-19, check official notice here
READ | IBPS RRB notification 2021 for PO and Clerk released, application begins on June 8
READ | SBI clerk admit card 2021: SBI Clerk prelims admit card released, here's direct link
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND