IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021 For Prelims Exam Released; Check How To Download

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been released on the official website. The admit card has been released for the Preliminary Examination that will be conducted for the Clerk posts. This examination will be conducted in online mode and candidates can download the admit card from the official website - ibps.in. According to the official notification, the admit card is the most important document that needs to be carried to the examination hall without which the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: Check Exam pattern | Sample Question Paper

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours for the CRP Clerks-XI Preliminary Examination.

The exam would be based on objective-type questions carrying 100 marks.

The exam would include constant questions about the English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Candidates should note that the exam will be conducted in various exam centres, such as West Bengal and Assam. Bihar, Haryana, and others.

Here's a link to a sample paper - IBPS Clerk Exam Sample Question Paper (CLICK HERE)

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website - ibps.in .

. Step 2: Candidates will now find a notification that says, "Click here to Download the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-XI."

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Candidates should keep in mind that they must log in using their credentials, such as their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates should save a copy of their admit card for future use.

