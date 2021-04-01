IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 Released By The Institute On Ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the CRP-clerk-X result on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS 2021 exam can now head to ibps.in to download their results. The Result was declared today on Thursday, April 1, 2021, which is approximately two months after the preliminary results were announced. Find out how to download the IBPS Clerk mains result?

How to download the IBPS Clerk mains result?

Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in

You will find an activated link that reads, “CRP-CLERK-X-Recruitment in Clerical Cadre.”

Click on the link and you will be re-directed to a page that will ask you to key in your login credentials such as ‘Registration Number” & “Password” or “DOB.”

Once you click the submit button your IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out of it for future use.

Here's a direct link to the IBPS Clerk result page.

IBPS Clerk CRP-Clerk-X Result details

The IBPS Clerk Main exam was held on February 28, 2021. According to ibps.in, there was a total of 190 questions carrying total marks of 200. The questions comprised of four sections i.e., General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. The questions were objective in nature and the duration of the exam was 160 minutes.

"Candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered for provisional allotment. However, the decision of IBPS in this regard shall be final and binding upon the candidates," the official notification reads.

More about the IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body that aims to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India. Its official website reveals that the IBPS also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to various other organisations. After the nationalisation of banks in India in 1969, many Indian banks needed to expand their branch network across the country so that they were more accessible to their customers. This process needed more staff but recruitment through advertising produced unsatisfactory results. Thus, the banks asked the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to design a selection testing process through which they could hire proficient candidates.

