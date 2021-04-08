IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List Declared: See Direct Link For The List

Quick links:
IBPS Clerk Provisional List(Image Source: IBPS Website)
The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List. This list has been released for the candidates who have been provisionally allotted under the CRP RBR IX position of Office Assistant (Clerk). Read on to know how to view the list from the official IBPS website if you are one of the candidates who applied for the IBPS Clerk 2021 program. We have prepared a step by step guide for candidates to check out the Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List.
The candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX exam can see the full list of the provisionally selected candidates allotted under CRP RBR IX Office Attendants by visiting the official IBPS website. Here is the link for the official IBPS website - https://ibps.in/. Read on to know the step by step guide to check the Clerk Office Assistant provisional list down below.
It should be noted that the IBPS had declared the results of the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main Exam 2021 on March 1, 2021, on their official website. For any IBPS Clerk Notification and updates, it is suggested that interested candidates keep checking the IPBS websites for any updates. Stay tuned for more news on exam results and updates on entrance exams and recruitment.