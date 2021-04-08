IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List Declared: See Direct Link For The List

The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List. This list has been released for the candidates who have been provisionally allotted under the CRP RBR IX position of Office Assistant (Clerk). Read on to know how to view the list from the official IBPS website if you are one of the candidates who applied for the IBPS Clerk 2021 program. We have prepared a step by step guide for candidates to check out the Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List.

IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List Released

The candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX exam can see the full list of the provisionally selected candidates allotted under CRP RBR IX Office Attendants by visiting the official IBPS website. Here is the link for the official IBPS website - https://ibps.in/. Read on to know the step by step guide to check the Clerk Office Assistant provisional list down below.



Step by Step Guide to Check Out Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional List

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at https://ibps.in/.

Step 2 - Navigate through the homepage and you will see a notification on the top saying 'Click here to List of Candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RBR IX - Office Assistants. We have provided the direct link to the provisional list page here for your convenience - https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-ix-office-assistants/

Step 3 - Once the candidates are on the provisional list page, they will have to select the State they have applied for and click on the 'Submit' option.

Step 4 - The provisional list for the Clerk Office Assistant IX position will then appear on the page and interested candidates can check if their name is on the list. It's advisable to download the list in PDF format for future reference and safekeeping.

It should be noted that the IBPS had declared the results of the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main Exam 2021 on March 1, 2021, on their official website. For any IBPS Clerk Notification and updates, it is suggested that interested candidates keep checking the IPBS websites for any updates. Stay tuned for more news on exam results and updates on entrance exams and recruitment.

Image Source: IBPS Website