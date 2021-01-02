IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Announced At Ibps.in; Here's How You Can Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS clerk prelims result 2020 for the candidates. The IBPS clerk result 2020 was declared on the official website Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the IBPS clerk prelims exam can now go to the website and check their IBPS clerk prelims result 2020. The candidates can now start the application process for the IBPS main examination. For all the people who are confused about the IBPS clerk result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS clerk prelims result 2020

Ever since the conduct of prelims examination, candidates had been eagerly waiting for their IBPS clerk result 2020. The examination was conducted on November 13 and December 13, 2020. Candidates can now go ahead with the next step in the process with the application in IBPS mains examination. The IBPS admit card for the mains examination will be released a week before the commencement of the examination. The IBPS main examination is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021. Those candidates who clear this IBPS prelims will be eligible for the main examination. Here is a look at how to check IBPS clerk prelims result 2020 from the official website.

Also Read | CSIR NET Result 2020: NTA Has Announced CSIR NET Result On Csirnet.nta.nic.in

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 To Be Out On December 31 On Ibps.in

How to check IBPS clerk result 2020?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, look for the link of IBPS clerk result 2020 and click on it. You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials like the login details, registration number/roll number, and date of birth/password in the space given.

Cross-check all the details once for any error and click on submit.

Your IBPS result 2020 for the prelims exam will be displayed on the screen.

Download the IBPS clerk prelims result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 Announced At Kea.kar.nic.in & Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Also Read | UGC NET Result 2020 Declared; Here's How To Check The Scorecard

The main examination that will be held will comprise of four sections, General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The test will be carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IBPS 2020 exam and IBPS result 2020.

Image Credits: Shutterstock