IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Vacancies Increased To 7058, Here's How To Apply

IBPS Clerk 2021 vacancy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection through a notification has announced that the number of vacancies has been revised for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021. Earlier candidates had to be selected for 7000 vacancies which have now been increased by 58 to 7858 vacancies. To be noted that the candidates who applied for the above-mentioned positions or want to apply for IBPS clerk vacancies can check the revised vacancies. It has been uploaded on IBPS official website which is ibps.in.
IBPS clerk recruitment 2021: Eligibility
To be eligible for the posts, the candidates must have done graduation degree in any discipline. It should have been done from a University recognized by the government of India or by the Central Government. The lower age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years.
Important Dates
- The registration process was started on October 7, 2021
- The last date to apply was and will end on October 27, 2021
- The prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted in December 2021 (The exact date has not been announced)
- Result will be announced either in December 2021 or January 2022
- The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January/ February 2022
- Provisional allotment will be done in April 2022
IBPS Clerk 2021: IBPS clerk registration
- Step 1: Candidates should visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in.
- Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the 'IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021' link.
- Step 3: On the screen, a new page will be displayed
- Step 4: Fill in the required information and click the submit button.
- Step 5: Complete the application by paying the application fee and selecting the submit option
- Step 7: Candidates should create a backup copy for future use.
Educational Qualifications
- A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government
- The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online
- Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.
- Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.Candidates are advised to visit the official website- ibps.in for regular updates.