IBPS Clerk Results 2019 Out, Check The Official Results On Ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 1, released results of the preliminary examination conducted for clerk recruitment on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk preliminary examination, can visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in – to obtain the results. Candidates should take note that the results would be available online till January 7, 2020.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the clerks preliminary examination on December 7, 8, 14, and 21, 2019, at different centres. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled to conduct the main examination for Clerks post January 19, 2020. The admit card for IBPS Clerks main examination will be displayed on the official portal in January 2020.

Candidates are also advised to visit the official portal of IBPS regularly to get the latest updates on IBPS clerk main examination. The candidates who will qualify the main examination will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating organisations such as Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. Keeping in view the spirit of Government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience.

IBPS clerk results

Candidates who have appeared for the clerks preliminary examination can check their results either from the official website or from the direct link provided here below. Candidates will need to log in with their IBPS registration number and password to obtain the results.

IBPS PRELIMINARY RESULT 2019

