The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IBPS Clerk Results 2019 Out, Check The Official Results On Ibps.in

Education

IBPS Clerk results was released on Wednesday. The results of the preliminary examination conducted for clerk recruitment on the website. Read here to know more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
ibps clerk results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 1, released results of the preliminary examination conducted for clerk recruitment on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk preliminary examination, can visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in – to obtain the results. Candidates should take note that the results would be available online till January 7, 2020.

Also read | CBSE Says No To Rote Learning, Will Introduce Changes In Class X, XII Exams From 2019-20

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the clerks preliminary examination on December 7, 8, 14, and 21, 2019, at different centres. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has scheduled to conduct the main examination for Clerks post January 19, 2020. The admit card for IBPS Clerks main examination will be displayed on the official portal in January 2020.

Also read | Rajasthan Board Allegedly Asks Pak Hindu Refugee To Provide Proof To Appear For 12th Exams

Candidates are also advised to visit the official portal of IBPS regularly to get the latest updates on IBPS clerk main examination. The candidates who will qualify the main examination will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating organisations such as Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra. Keeping in view the spirit of Government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience.

Also read | Hyderabad MANUU Students Boycott Exams In Protest Against Jamia University Clash

IBPS clerk results 

Candidates who have appeared for the clerks preliminary examination can check their results either from the official website or from the direct link provided here below. Candidates will need to log in with their IBPS registration number and password to obtain the results.

IBPS PRELIMINARY RESULT 2019

Also read | Rajasthan Board Allegedly Asks Pak Hindu Refugee To Provide Proof To Appear For 12th Exams

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
DMRC ANNOUNCES FEE WI-FI
PM LEADS TRIBUTES FOR GOBIND SINGH
CONGRESS HITS OUT AT PM MODI FOR 'NEGLECTING' KARNATAKA
VIRAT KOHLI'S COACH MESSAGE