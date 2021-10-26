IBPS Interview Call Letters For RRB Officer Scale I, II & III Posts Out, Check Links Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the interview call letter for IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, and III posts. All those candidates who registered themselves and are eligible to appear for the interview round can download their IBPS call letter online. It has been uploaded on the official website that is ibps.in. In order to check the call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

IBPS RRB interview: Steps to download call letter

Registered candidates should visit the official website on ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the respective link

Candidates will be redirected to log in page where they will have to enter registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

The call letter will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same for future reference

Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the interview date

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on admit card properly

IBPS PO Interview call letter: Direct links

Click here to download scale I call letters

Click here to download scale II call letters

Click here to download scale III call letters

Points to consider

Candidates are advised to keep a list of all the items that have to be carried or affixed to the interview call letter with them

The candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the preliminary as well as main exam.

To be noted that the main examination was conducted on September 25, 2021.

The interviews are likely to be conducted from November 8, 2021, onwards.