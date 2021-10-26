IBPS Interview Call Letters For RRB Officer Scale I, II & III Posts Out, Check Links Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the interview call letter for IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, and III posts. All those candidates who registered themselves and are eligible to appear for the interview round can download their IBPS call letter online. It has been uploaded on the official website that is ibps.in. In order to check the call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
IBPS RRB interview: Steps to download call letter
- Registered candidates should visit the official website on ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the respective link
- Candidates will be redirected to log in page where they will have to enter registration number or roll number and password or date of birth
- The call letter will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same for future reference
- Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the interview date
- Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on admit card properly
IBPS PO Interview call letter: Direct links
- Click here to download scale I call letters
- Click here to download scale II call letters
- Click here to download scale III call letters
Points to consider
- Candidates are advised to keep a list of all the items that have to be carried or affixed to the interview call letter with them
- The candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the preliminary as well as main exam.
- To be noted that the main examination was conducted on September 25, 2021.
- The interviews are likely to be conducted from November 8, 2021, onwards.
“All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and/ or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. Candidature of the candidates failing to produce such prescribed documents at the time of interview shall be summarily rejected without any intimation or notice and they also will not be permitted to participate in the interview," the IBPS said in a notification