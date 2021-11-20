IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's How To Download PO Prelims Call Letter

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Probationary Officer, or IBPS PO has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today, November 20, for the preliminary exam. Aspirants who have registered for this prelims exam can download the call letter now by visiting the official website – ibps.in. This admit card is for the prelims examination that is scheduled to be held on December 4 and 11, 2021. The admit card will be available on the website until December 11, 2021.

Candidates must note that they need to enter the registration number and password to download the call letter. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 4135 posts in various banks. According to the official notice, candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall without which they will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be required to take the main exam, which will be held later.

IBPS PO Admit Card: Follow these steps to download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download the online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for PO/MTS."

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here to download the IBPS PO Admit Card 2021.

STEP 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and password and then click on "Login."

STEP 5: Your IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock