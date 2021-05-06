IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2021: Nationality, Educational Qualification And Age Limit

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS currently stands as an autonomous body that conducts recruitment examinations for all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) except SBI. The institute was constituted in 1984 and is currently governed by the board of nominees from RBI, Ministry of Finance, NIBM and IBA among other government bodies and banks. Every year, lakhs of aspirants take the IBPS examination to determine their future in the banking sector. To appear for the exam, the aspirant must first check their eligibility involving educational qualification, age limit, and nationality to see whether they're fit for the selection procedure. Check out the eligibility criteria of IBPS PO 2021 listed below.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria of IBPS PO depends upon various factors such as applicants’ nationality, age, and educational qualification. Moreover, candidates from ST/SC/OBC/PwD categories also pertain to different IBPS PO eligibility criteria than the general ones. Check out the following listicle for reference.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Nationality

The candidates applying for the IBPS PO exam should fulfil the following criteria for the selection process:

The candidate must hold citizenship of India

Subjects of Nepal or Bhutan

Tibetan Refugee who arrived before January 1, 1962

A person of Indian origin migrated from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Burma(Myanmar), Vietnam or East African countries of the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire or Ethiopia to permanently settle in India

Candidates who are not Indian citizens are required to produce a certificate of eligibility from the Government of India during the IBPS PO interview to stand a chance.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification

The institute specifies that an applicant must have completed a graduation degree in any discipline from a Central government recognised university.

The candidate needs to clear the qualifying exam on or before August 28, 2021.

Equivalent qualifications to a Bachelor’s degree include AMIE, departmental courses from the government etc. Furthermore, the candidate must have proof that these courses are considered equivalent to a degree (Graduation) by the Government of India.

The Institute does not specify any cut off for percentage. The only aspect specifically mentioned by the Institution is that the fraction of the percentage determined is ignored, which means that 54.99% will be treated as less than 55%. Hence, the student is required to mention the result percentage up to two decimals in the online application form.

Individual banks will further use the IBPS calculation of aggregate percentage for their purposes.

The date mentioned on the mark sheet will be considered as the date on which the candidate passed the degree.

Candidates who have received CGPA need to convert the same into a percentage.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

The age parameter is a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 30 years of age. However, the age limit varies according to the caste of the candidate. Check the following relaxation table for the Reserved category.

Category Relaxation SC/ST Up to 5 years OBC (Non-creamy layer) Up to 3 years Persons With Disabilities Up to 10 years Ex-Servicemen Up to 5 years Person domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir Between 1980-1989 Up to 5 years 1984 Riot Victims Up to 5 years

The IBPS may release the notification for the 2021 exam in the first week of August 2021, as per the trend. Until then, candidates are requested to go refer to the previous year's IBPS PO syllabus for preparation. Candidates are advised to regularly refer to the IBPS official website for updates and news regarding the exams.

