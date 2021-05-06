Last Updated:

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2021: Nationality, Educational Qualification And Age Limit

IBPS PO eligibility criteria 2021: Check out the eligibility criteria for IBPS PO according to nationality, educational qualification, and age limit.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
ibps po eligibility criteria

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS currently stands as an autonomous body that conducts recruitment examinations for all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) except SBI. The institute was constituted in 1984 and is currently governed by the board of nominees from RBI, Ministry of Finance, NIBM and IBA among other government bodies and banks. Every year, lakhs of aspirants take the IBPS examination to determine their future in the banking sector. To appear for the exam, the aspirant must first check their eligibility involving educational qualification, age limit, and nationality to see whether they're fit for the selection procedure. Check out the eligibility criteria of IBPS PO 2021 listed below.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria of IBPS PO depends upon various factors such as applicants’ nationality, age, and educational qualification. Moreover, candidates from ST/SC/OBC/PwD categories also pertain to different IBPS PO eligibility criteria than the general ones. Check out the following listicle for reference.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Nationality

The candidates applying for the IBPS PO exam should fulfil the following criteria for the selection process:

  • The candidate must hold citizenship of India
  • Subjects of Nepal or Bhutan
  • Tibetan Refugee who arrived before January 1, 1962
  • A person of Indian origin migrated from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Burma(Myanmar), Vietnam or East African countries of the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, Zaire or Ethiopia to permanently settle in India

Candidates who are not Indian citizens are required to produce a certificate of eligibility from the Government of India during the IBPS PO interview to stand a chance.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification

  • The institute specifies that an applicant must have completed a graduation degree in any discipline from a Central government recognised university.
  • The candidate needs to clear the qualifying exam on or before August 28, 2021.
  • Equivalent qualifications to a Bachelor’s degree include AMIE, departmental courses from the government etc. Furthermore, the candidate must have proof that these courses are considered equivalent to a degree (Graduation) by the Government of India.
  • The Institute does not specify any cut off for percentage. The only aspect specifically mentioned by the Institution is that the fraction of the percentage determined is ignored, which means that 54.99% will be treated as less than 55%. Hence, the student is required to mention the result percentage up to two decimals in the online application form.
  • Individual banks will further use the IBPS calculation of aggregate percentage for their purposes.
  • The date mentioned on the mark sheet will be considered as the date on which the candidate passed the degree.
  • Candidates who have received CGPA need to convert the same into a percentage.

IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit

The age parameter is a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 30 years of age. However, the age limit varies according to the caste of the candidate. Check the following relaxation table for the Reserved category.

READ | IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2021 released by the institute on ibps.in
Category Relaxation

SC/ST

 Up to 5 years

OBC (Non-creamy layer)

 Up to 3 years

Persons With Disabilities

 Up to 10 years

Ex-Servicemen

 Up to 5 years

Person domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir Between 1980-1989

 Up to 5 years

1984 Riot Victims

 Up to 5 years

The IBPS may release the notification for the 2021 exam in the first week of August 2021, as per the trend. Until then, candidates are requested to go refer to the previous year's IBPS PO syllabus for preparation. Candidates are advised to regularly refer to the IBPS official website for updates and news regarding the exams.

READ | IBPS SO result 2021 announced for mains and interview at ibps.in, see direct link here

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | IBPS clerk office assistant IX provisional list declared: See direct link for the list
READ | IBPS Admit Card 2021: IBPS interview call letter for engineer, programmer posts OUT
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND