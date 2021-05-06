IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2021: Nationality, Educational Qualification And Age Limit

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS currently stands as an autonomous body that conducts recruitment examinations for all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) except SBI. The institute was constituted in 1984 and is currently governed by the board of nominees from RBI, Ministry of Finance, NIBM and IBA among other government bodies and banks. Every year, lakhs of aspirants take the IBPS examination to determine their future in the banking sector. To appear for the exam, the aspirant must first check their eligibility involving educational qualification, age limit, and nationality to see whether they're fit for the selection procedure. Check out the eligibility criteria of IBPS PO 2021 listed below.
The eligibility criteria of IBPS PO depends upon various factors such as applicants’ nationality, age, and educational qualification. Moreover, candidates from ST/SC/OBC/PwD categories also pertain to different IBPS PO eligibility criteria than the general ones. Check out the following listicle for reference.
The candidates applying for the IBPS PO exam should fulfil the following criteria for the selection process:
Candidates who are not Indian citizens are required to produce a certificate of eligibility from the Government of India during the IBPS PO interview to stand a chance.
The age parameter is a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 30 years of age. However, the age limit varies according to the caste of the candidate. Check the following relaxation table for the Reserved category.
|Category
|Relaxation
|
SC/ST
|Up to 5 years
|
OBC (Non-creamy layer)
|Up to 3 years
|
Persons With Disabilities
|Up to 10 years
|
Ex-Servicemen
|Up to 5 years
|
Person domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir Between 1980-1989
|Up to 5 years
|
1984 Riot Victims
|Up to 5 years
The IBPS may release the notification for the 2021 exam in the first week of August 2021, as per the trend. Until then, candidates are requested to go refer to the previous year's IBPS PO syllabus for preparation. Candidates are advised to regularly refer to the IBPS official website for updates and news regarding the exams.