IBPS PO Main, Interview Combined Results 2021 Declared At Ibps.in, Full Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the combined results of the main exam and interview for the probationary officer recruitment. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO Main exam and interview can download their results online by visiting the official website- ibps.in.The link to download the scorecard will be active till April 30. Read on to know full details about the exam, results, and others.

IBPS had earlier released the scorecards of the PO Mains exam. The candidates who cleared the IBPS PO main exam were called for the interview round in the second week of March. Now, IBPS has released the combined scores of the candidates.

Click here to check Combined Result of IBPS PO Mains and Interview.

How to download IBPS PO Scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your combined results of online main examination and interview for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Your IBPS PO results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the CRP-X main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment on February 4, 2021, under CRP-X. The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies. The IBPS PO prelims exam was held on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021. IBPS PO PT result was declared on January 20. IBPS PO Main Result was declared on February 18. Candidates who have cleared the main exam appeared for the next round i.e., interview. The date, time, venue, and guidelines for appearing in the interview round will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - ibps.in for regular updates.

IBPS PO, Clerk, SO - IX Provisional Lists released

IBPS has also released provisional allotment lists for IBPS PO/MT - IX, SPL-IX, and Clerk- CRP - IX. Candidates can download the provisional lists from the official website. Alternatively, find the direct links here.