IBPS PO Main Score Card 2020 Released For Candidates Called For Interview, Check Here

IBPS PO Main Score Card for candidates who are called for the interview has been released. Candidates can download their scorecard by visiitng ibps.in.

IBPS PO Main Score Card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the scorecards of the candidates who were shortlisted for the interview round for IBPS PO mains 2020 under CRP-X. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO main exam can check their scores online at its official website- ibps.in. The link to view the scores of the candidates will be available on the official website till March 30.

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download their IBPS PO Main Scorecard. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to check scores. Check full details here. 

How to download IBPS PO Main Scorecard:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’
  • Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
  • Step 5: Your IBPS PO main results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take its printout 

Direct link to download IBPS PO main scorecard 2021

IBPS has also released the scorecard of the SO Mains candidates who are called for the interview round. IBPS had conducted the SO prelims exam on December 26 and 27. The main exam for IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment was conducted on January 24 and its result was declared on February 4.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies. The IBPS PO prelims exam was held on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021. IBPS PO PT result was announced on January 20. IBPS had conducted the CRP-X main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment on February 4, 2021. IBPS PO Main Result was declared on February 18. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will appear for the interview round. The date, time, venue, and guidelines for appearing in the interview round will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - ibps.in for regular updates.
