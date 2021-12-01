IBPS PO Prelims 2021: Last Minute Tips And Trick To Boost Your Exam Preparation

Every year, the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection releases the recruitment notification for various posts like clerks & POs in the Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB) & nationalized banks. As per the notification released by IBPS, the IBPS PO exam is scheduled for December 4 AND 11, 2021. With just a few days to go, Rohit Manglik, CEO of EduGorilla in a conversation with Republic World has shared some tips and tricks to help your score well in the IBPS PO Examination 2021.

Last-Minute preparation strategy for IBPS PO 2021

Most of you may have already prepared for the examination. These two weeks before the exam provide an ample opportunity for all of you to test your preparation with the help of a concerted strategy through which you can scale the entire syllabus in a quick revision and be ready to excel in the examination.

What are some good practices that will be a force multiplier for one's preparation?

List out the Easy & Difficult topics: You must chronologically differentiate the topics of the syllabus into difficult & easy ones. Now, what do I refer to by ‘Easy’ or ‘Difficult’? The distinction has essentially been made based on the topics you can revise sooner. The easy topics mostly need direct application of formulas (for the Quantitative Aptitude section) or common sense, and hence, it shouldn't take much time to finish. You should complete the easy topics as early as possible, as it builds up the confidence for you to finish all the other lengthy and tricky topics. Revise the formulae: There is no getting past Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude without thoroughly revising the short tricks and formulae. Practise them regularly. You should understand the steps involved to solve the problems of the Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude section. Practise, practise and practise: Make a schedule for your practice sessions. You may start with the easy ones then move to complex problems. As you practice, you must remember that speed is as important as accuracy. Practise through Mock Tests & Previous Year Papers: While previous year papers provide you with an experience of the exam questions, there may be a possibility that you have encountered these questions before during your time of practice. That’s where IBPS PO mock tests come in. These tests provide you with a mock exam session, with relevant questions that should belong on the exam question papers, and the fact that many times questions from mock tests do appear in the exam. Identify your weak points and work on them: Analyse your weak points, like topics you are taking more time on and try to improve them soon. Prepare GK daily: Prepare the General Knowledge section very thoroughly by reading at least one newspaper. The game-changer English: English section is the game-changer of the IBPS PO exam. Reading editorials will develop your essay writing skills and understanding things better. Dedicate one hour for reading. Don’t waste time on leftover topics: If you haven’t been able to prepare for certain topics, it is recommended not to spend last-minute preparing for such topics. Stick to revision. Focus more on calculations: For increasing the speed in mathematics, clear your basics. Aim to solve the questions correctly rather than solving all of them.

You can score higher in the IBPS PO 2021 exam by following the above strategy. It is imperative to have faith and confidence in your abilities while preparing for this examination.

