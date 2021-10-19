IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Notification For 4,135 Vacancies Released, Check Details Here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has on Tuesday released the official recruitment advertisement for the posts of probationary officer (PO). There are a total of 4,135 vacancies for the post of PO. The online application process will begin on October 20. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply online for IBPS PO recruitment 2021. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 10.11.2021, the official notification reads.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Key dates

IBPS will select the candidates on the basis of their performances in the exams. Candidates will have to clear an online preliminary exam followed by a mains exam. Then, they will have to clear the interview round.