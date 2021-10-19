Last Updated:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Notification For 4,135 Vacancies Released, Check Details Here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: IBPS PO recruitment notification has been released for 4135 vacancies. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in. Check full details here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has on Tuesday released the official recruitment advertisement for the posts of probationary officer (PO). There are a total of 4,135 vacancies for the post of PO. The online application process will begin on October 20. The last date to apply is November 10, 2021. 

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply online for IBPS PO recruitment 2021. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 10.11.2021, the official notification reads. 

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Key dates

IBPS will select the candidates on the basis of their performances in the exams. Candidates will have to clear an online preliminary exam followed by a mains exam. Then, they will have to clear the interview round.

  • The online preliminary examination will be held between -- December 4 and 11, 2021.
  • Result of online exam – Preliminary -- December 2021/January 2022
  • IBPS PO online Main Examination -- January 2022
  • Declaration of IBPS PO Main Result -- January/ February 2022
  • Issue of call letters for interview -- February 2022
  • Conduct of interview --- February/March 2022
  • Provisional Allotment --  April 2022

 

