IBPS Recruitment Exams To Be Held In 13 Regional Languages Along With English & Hindi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has decided to conduct its all recruitment exams- preliminary and mains, except the exams for English and Hindi languages, in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The decision comes after a controversy where questions were raised that despite the fact that 22 languages are recognized by the Constitution of India, the exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of public Sector Banks (PSBs) is held only in two languages: English and Hindi. IBPS had to stop the registration process for IBPS Clerk recruitment under CRP-XI mid-way after the finance ministry intervened in the matter.

IBPS to conduct all recruitment exams in 13 regional languages

IBPS had released a notification for the recruitment against over 5000 vacancies for the post of clerks under CRP-XI on July 12. Questions were raised against the use of only Hindi and English languages as the medium of the national-level exam. The finance ministry had ordered IBPS to stop the registration process on July 14.

The finance ministry then formed a Committee to look into the demand for holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages. The finance ministry had referred to a statement made by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the year 2019 where she had assured that bank exams will be held in local languages. The ministry had said, the Finance Minister’s statement was made in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only.

IBPS Clerk 2021 registration process to resume tomorrow

With the decision to conduct the IBPS exams in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, the Institute has announced to reopen the registration window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 on October 7. The registration process will resume tomorrow. There are nearly 6000 vacancies for the post of clerk this year. However, the deadline to register and the IBPS Clerk exam dates will be notified later in the revised notification that will be released in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for regular updates.