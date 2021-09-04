IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS has released the RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021. The scorecards which have been released are for 6,888 multipurpose office assistant vacancies. Candidates who took the exam can check their scorecards now. The results have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that they should make sure to check their results till September 9, 2021 as the result window will be closed afterward. In order to get more information related to IBPS RRB clerk More information on prelims result and also about the mains exam can be accessed at the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

This year the prelims exam was conducted on August 8 and 14, 2021. Registered candidates who marked their presence in the exam can now check results by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates are advised to be ready with their registration number and password to check results easily. The direct link to check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021 has also been attached. Candidates who managed to clear prelims have been shortlisted for the mains exam. Candidates should keep visiting website for admit card updates.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.

On the homepage, jump to the Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section flashing on the homepage.

In that particular section, click on “Click here to View Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X -Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”.

OR here is the direct link to check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021

Candidates will have to enter their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to login.

The results will be displayed on the screen, cross-check and download the same

Candidates should also take a print of the IBPS RRB Clerk result for any future reference

Candidates who have qualified prelims will sit for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. The admit card release date has not been announced yet, it will be announced on the official website. IBPS will also release the cut-offs in due course.