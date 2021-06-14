IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know All Requirements For The IBPS RRB Exam

IBPS RRB is the examination to recruit officer ranking bank employees in all Rural Regional Banks. Those who want to have an officer level job can check this article to know more about IBPS RRB eligibility criteria 2021 and other IBPS RRB requirements. The IBPS RRB examination is conducted in three stages- preliminary, mains and interview. A successful aspirant who clears all these stages is eligible for the job. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam need to be aware of all the eligibility criteria required for appearing in the exam. Read on to know the eligibility for IBPS RRB 2021.

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2021

The eligibility criteria for the IBPS RRB exam 2021 has been mentioned in the official notification. According to the notification, the eligibility criteria for the IBPS RRB exam is based on 2 main criteria - Age limit and Nationality. The notification also mentions that merely applying for, qualifying in the CRP and getting provisionally allotted in one of the RRBs does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be eligible for employment in any of the Regional Rural Banks. It is expressly clarified that the ultimate authority for recruitment is the Regional Rural Bank itself. Here are the age and nationality criteria.

Here is the official link to apply, as well as the notification - https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-x/

Nationality

A candidate must be either - (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit (As of 01.06.2021)

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1981 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1989 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1991 and later than 31.05.2003 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1993 and later than 01.06.2003 (both dates inclusive)

