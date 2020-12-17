IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result Is Out Now; Candidates Can Check Results Till Dec. 22

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Group B recruitment exam was conducted a while ago, the results for the same have now been uploaded on to the website. Candidates who had applied for RRB Office Assistant (multipurpose) under CRP VIII are requested to check their provisional allotment results on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates should note that the results link would be active only for a few days, i.e. till December 22, after which the candidates won't be able to check their results list. Read on to know more about IBPS RRB Office assistant result.

ALSO READ| IBPS SO 2020 Admit Card Released On The Website; Here's All That You Need To Know

IBPS RRB Office Assistant result is out now

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on "IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)"

Type your registration number and password to log in to the website.

Your IBPS RRB result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Save it for future use.

Direct link - Click here to check the direct results for IBPS RRB 2020 Office assistant post.

Image credits: IBPS website

The conducting body had earlier released the notification about the Office Assistant 2020 recruitment on the site on June 30, 2020. The process started on July 1, 2020. Previously, the IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam was to take place on September 12 and 13. However, the exam was then later held in September last week itself. The results for IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020 are now declared from December 16th to 22nd.

ALSO READ| SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria: SBI IBPS Examination For Clerical Cadre

The Institute of Personnel Banking Selection, IBPS, is a private organization that conducts online exam to recruit candidates for public sector banks for different employment opportunities. The IBPS RRB examination is conducted in three stages i.e. preliminary, mains and interview. IBPS conducts exam for various vacancies like Office Assistant 2020, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager Officer Scale - I, Banking Officer Scale-II, Agriculture Officer (Grade - II), Law Officer (Grade - II), Chartered Accountant (Grade II), and Officer (Grade III), among others.

Candidates who had applied for the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose), need to clear the Prelims and Mains to get shortlisted for the position. However, those who applied for the Officers Scale I post would have to clear the Prelims, Mains and the interview. While the candidates who had applied for the Officer Scale-II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, would appear for one exam and then the shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview.

ALSO READ| IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Starts Tomorrow; Take A Look Over Important Instructions

ALSO READ| IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Made Available At Ibps.in, Here Is How To Download