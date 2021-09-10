IBPS RRB PO 2021: Admit Cards Released For Mains Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card for IBPS RRB PO 2021 Mains exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2021. This will be the final round of the exam for Officer Scale I. Registered candidates who will be taking the Mains exam can download the Mains admit card from ibps.in.

Candidates should make sure to download the hall ticket by September 25, 2021. They should be ready with the registration number and password to download the cards. It is mandatory to carry the hall tickets to the exam hall as if they fail to do so; they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Only candidates who have qualified for the main exam by scoring good marks in prelims will be allowed to sit. The steps to download admit cards and the direct link are mentioned below.

IBPS RRB PO 2021: Important Dates

Mains Admit Card has been released on September 9, 2021

The last date to download the admit card is September 25, 2021

IBPS RRB PO 2021 exam will be conducted on September 25, 2021

How to download RRB PO admit card

Candidates should visit the official website – ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download your Online Main Exam Call letter for RRBs-CRP-X Officers Scale I.'

Candidates will have to enter the Registration Number and Password and click on the login

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and take a printout of the same to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

IBPS RRB PO 2021 Exam: Details

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. Only Multiple Choice Based Questions will be asked from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks.

