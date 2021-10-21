IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 Scorecard Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the RRB PO Mains scorecard enabling the candidates to download the scorecard through the official website of the IBPS. Earlier, the IBPS RRB PO Mains results were declared on October 13, 2021, and now IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2021 is available for download.

Meanwhile, for checking the scorecard from the official link of IBPS, candidates need to use their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and further check the IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard and other details.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains was held on September 25, 2021, after which the IBPS RRB PO Mains result 2021 was declared on October 13, 2021. Further on October 20, 2021, the IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2021 and IBPS RRB PO Mains cut off 2021 were also released.

Read on to know how to check the IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2021 and other details. All the candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam 2021 need to use the following link to check their scorecards.

How to check IBPS RRB PO mains scorecard?

Go to the official website of IBPS and click on the recent notification stating the scorecard for RRB PO Mains scorecard.

Official website: https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-x/

Further, it will redirect the candidate to a new page.

After that, enter the registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

Click on submit after which a new page will appear on the screen.

Candidates can now download the scorecards by saving or printing them.

Meanwhile, the candidates need to check the official website from time to time for any updates regarding the interview and document verification.



Image: Unsplash