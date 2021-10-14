IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, or IBPS, has released the RRB PO Mains exam results 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website- ibps.in. This result is for the examination that was conducted on September 25, 2021.

This year, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Department will fill 5000 seats. After qualifying in the main exam, candidates will be eligible to face further recruitment procedures. Candidates must note that October 20 is the last date to download the results, and after that, results will not be available anywhere.

IBPS PO Mains result 2021: Direct Link

To check the IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021, follow the below-given steps and use the direct link: IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021 (CLICK HERE).

IBPS PO Mains 2021: Here's how to download BPS PO Mains Result 2021

STEP 1: Candidates have to go to the official website of IBPS RRB PO - ibps.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, select the option, 'Click here to view our result status for online examination for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I, II & III.'

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2021.

STEP 4: Now you will be asked to enter your credentials, such as registration number and password, and click on "Login".

STEP 5: The result and scorecard will appear on the screen automatically.

STEP 6: Download and print a copy for final recruitment and future reference.

Image: Unsplash