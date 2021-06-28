IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Last Date Today To Apply For 10,676 Vacancies Of PO And Clerk

IBPS RRB 2021 Recruitment: Today is the last date to apply for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 for the posts of clerk and probationary officer (PO). There are a total of 10, 676 vacancies for the posts of officer scale- 1, 2, 3, and office assistant. The online application process began on June 8. The last date to apply is June 28.

Out of the total 10, 676 vacancies, 5076 vacancies are for office assistant, 4206 for officer scale- 1 (assistant manager), 1060 for officer scale 2, and 156 for officer scale 3 posts. Graduates who have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university can apply for the posts. Aspirants are advised to read the official IBPS RRB notification carefully for detailed eligibility criteria before applying.

How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website - ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the application link scrolling on the top of the homepage

Click on the relevant link for the post you want to apply

Register yourself by providing the required information correctly

Provide the mobile number and email address carefully.

After successful registration, log in using the credentials

Fill in the IBPS RRB form correctly

Pay the application fee

Upload the required documents and submit the form

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Online payment from 08.06.2021 to 28.06.2021 both dates inclusive). The application fee for each post is Rs 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. The application fee is Rs 850 for all other category candidates.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies