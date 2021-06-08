IBPS RRB Registration begins From June 8; See Direct Link To Apply Online

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB exam notice which states that the registration process for the Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant post-exams is going to start from June 8, 2021. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exams can do their IBPS RRB registration online on the official IBPS website. Read on to know more details.

Registration for IBPS RRB begins - Direct link here

As per the official IBPS RRB Notification published on the IBPS website, candidates can apply for the above-given posts on the on IBPS website - ibps.in starting from June 8. The IBPS RRB recruitment drive is set to fill up more than 10000 vacancies of Group A and Group B posts. Interested candidates should note that the last date to apply for the exam is till June 28, 2021. Candidates from general/other categories will have to pay Rs. 850 as an application fee for both the officer and assistant officer posts. Candidates from SC/ST/PWDB background will have to pay only Rs. 175 as an application fee for both posts. Interested candidates can find more details about the IBPS RRB process on the official notification.

Here is the official link to apply - https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-x/

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the IBPS RRB exam 2021 has been mentioned in the official notification. According to the notification, the eligibility criteria for the IBPS RRB exam is based on 2 main criteria - Age limit and Nationality. The notification also mentions that merely applying for, qualifying in the CRP and getting provisionally allotted in one of the RRBs does not imply that a candidate will necessarily be eligible for employment in any of the Regional Rural Banks. It is expressly clarified that the ultimate authority for recruitment is the Regional Rural Bank itself. Here are the age and nationality criteria.

Nationality / Citizenship:

A candidate must be either - (i) a Citizen of India or (ii) a subject of Nepal or (iii) a subject of Bhutan or (iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age (As of 01.06.2021)

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1981 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale-II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1989 and later than 31.05.2000 (both dates inclusive) 4

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1991 and later than 31.05.2003 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.06.1993 and later than 01.06.2003 (both dates inclusive)

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK