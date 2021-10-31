IBPS RRB Result 2021: Provisional List For Officer Scale 1 And Office Assistant Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the tentative allotment list for the IBPS RRB Result 2021 on its official website ibps.in. Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant posts are on the temporary allotment list. From October 29 to November 28, 2021, applicants will be able to get the IBPS Office Assistant & Officer Scale Result 2021.

According to the official notice, the said temporary allotment was done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in mind the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, different guidelines published by the government of India from time to time, administrative urgency, etc.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

First, the candidate should go to the official website ibps.in.

Candidates should then click on the "Click here to get your result for CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Officer Scale 1" notice.

Then, a new window would open. "Visit here to View your Result for CRP RRBs-IX Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment Reserve List)" or "Click here to View your Result for CRP RRBs-IX-Officer Scale I" is the link that candidates must click on (Provisional Allotment Reserve List).

There would be a new window that would open. Candidates must log in using their registration number or roll number, as well as their password.

The outcome would then be presented on the computer screen. It is recommended that candidates print a copy of the Result for future reference.

IBPS also announces PO exam date

The dates for the exam for Probationary Officers (PO) have also been released by the IBPS. Those interested in applying for this position should go to the official website to find out more information. This time, the released position will result in a total of 4,135 POs being hired. A total of 1,600 seats have been reserved for general category candidates in this recruitment. Aside from that, 1,102 seats will be reserved for OBC applicants, 679 for SC candidates, 350 for ST candidates, and 404 for Economically Weaker candidates (EWS). November 10, 2021, is the deadline to apply online for this (IBPS PO Recruitment 2021) and also for submitting fees. The prelims test will be held from December 4 to 11, 2021, according to the notice published by IBPS. In January 2022, the mains exam will be held.

Image: Unsplash/@John Schnobrich