IBPS RRB Result: Officer Scale I Scorecard And Provisional Allotment List Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the scorecard as well as the combined result for the Main exam and interview conducted during CRP RRB IX - officers Scale 1 recruitment drive. The provisional allotment result, as well as the scorecard of the exam, has been released on the official website at https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-ix/. The shortlisted candidates would be joining as Assistant managers at the various regional rural banks across India. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I exam conducted earlier was to fill 3800 vacancies for various posts. Read on to know how to check the IBPS RRB result and scorecard for CRP RRB IX.

IBPS RRB Officer scale I scorecard

Visit the official IBPS website at https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-ix/

Click on the link that says "Combined result for Main exam and interview conducted for CRP RRB IX - officers Scale 1".

You will be redirected to a new page.

Log in to the official website using the candidate's registration number and password.

Once logged in, the candidate can check their results.

Download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I result 2021 and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the provisional allotment result- Click here

Here is the direct link to check the scores - Click here

The scorecard would be visible on the official website from March 10 to April 9. While the combined result of Mains and Interview would be visible from March 11 to April 10.

Image credits: IBPS website

A few days ago, IBPS has also released the admit cards for various posts. IBPS has released the online exam call letter for various posts including Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). The window for downloading the admit cards for various posts of IBPS 2021 has been made available for the candidates from today on March 2, 2021. The last date to do the IBPS Admit Card 2021 download is March 13, 2021. Candidates are advised to download admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties. The IBPS Admit Card 2021 for various posts can be accessed by using Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth.

