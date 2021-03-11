IBPS RRB Result: Officer Scale I Scorecard And Provisional Allotment List Released

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the scorecard as well as the combined result for the Main exam and interview conducted during CRP RRB IX - officers Scale 1 recruitment drive. The provisional allotment result, as well as the scorecard of the exam, has been released on the official website at https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-ix/. The shortlisted candidates would be joining as Assistant managers at the various regional rural banks across India. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I exam conducted earlier was to fill 3800 vacancies for various posts. Read on to know how to check the IBPS RRB result and scorecard for CRP RRB IX.
A few days ago, IBPS has also released the admit cards for various posts. IBPS has released the online exam call letter for various posts including Analyst Programmer -- Windows, Analyst Programmer -- Frontend, IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer (Data Centre). The window for downloading the admit cards for various posts of IBPS 2021 has been made available for the candidates from today on March 2, 2021. The last date to do the IBPS Admit Card 2021 download is March 13, 2021. Candidates are advised to download admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute difficulties. The IBPS Admit Card 2021 for various posts can be accessed by using Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth.