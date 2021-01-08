IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2021 Released, Here Is How To Download It

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS SO main admit card 2021. The IBPS SO admit card download was made available on the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The candidates who had registered themselves for the IBPS SO main exam can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the IBPS SO admit card download. The admit cards were released on the official website today on January 8, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the IBPS SO main admit card 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

IBPS SO main admit card 2021

The IBPS SO main admit card download can be done by using registration no or roll no and password or date of birth from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website. The IBPS SO main admit card 2021 will have details of the candidate and examination like IBPS SO main exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate. The candidates can do the IBPS SO admit card download till January 24, 2021. However, candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and not wait till the last day to avoid any last-minute problems.

A candidate is required to bring a copy of their IBPS SO main admit card 2021 at the allotted examination centre on the exam day, failing which they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the IBPS SO main exam date and other details. Several candidates are confused about how to do the IBPS SO main admit card download. Here is a look at how to download the IBPS SO main admit card 2021.

How to download IBPS SO main admit card?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on a link that reads as, “Click here to download online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X”.

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link of downloading of IBPS SO main admit card 2021.

Login using the credentials asked like registration no or roll no and password or date of birth and enter the code mentioned.

Cross-check all the details and click on Login.

Your IBPS SO main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

