IBPS SO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released; Here's Link To Download

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Specialist Officer's XI (CRP-SPL-XI) preliminary exam admit cards on Friday, December 10. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website: ibps.in. The IBPS SO Prelims examination for the post of Specialist Officer will be conducted on December 26, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1828 posts of Specialist Officers (SO) will be filled in the organization.

According to the official notice issued by IBPS, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card along with identity proof to the exam center. Once the prelims exam is over, IBPS will then conduct the main exam on January 30, 2022. Only candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam are eligible to take the main exam.

IBPS Exam 2021- 2022: Check Important Dates

Events Date Admit Card for Prelims Exam released on December 10, 2021 IBPS SO Prelims Exam December 26, 2021 Admit Card for Mains Exam January 2022 (Second Week) Dates of Online Examination – Mains January 30, 2021 IBPS SO Interview Call Letter February 2022/March 2022 IBPS SO Interview February 2022/March 2022

Direct link to download IBPS SO admit Card (CLICK HERE)

IBPS SO Prelims Exam Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download Admit cards

STEP 1: To download the IBPS SO prelims XI admit cards, candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the official website, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter for CRP-SPL-X1".

STEP 3: Automatically, a new tab or page will open up.

STEP 4: Now, enter your credentials and log in.

STEP 5: It is recommended that candidates download and print their admit cards.

Image: Unsplash