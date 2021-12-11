IBPS SO Prelims Exam Admit Card Released; Here's Link To Download

Quick links:
IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Specialist Officer's XI (CRP-SPL-XI) preliminary exam admit cards on Friday, December 10. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website: ibps.in. The IBPS SO Prelims examination for the post of Specialist Officer will be conducted on December 26, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1828 posts of Specialist Officers (SO) will be filled in the organization.
According to the official notice issued by IBPS, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card along with identity proof to the exam center. Once the prelims exam is over, IBPS will then conduct the main exam on January 30, 2022. Only candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam are eligible to take the main exam.
