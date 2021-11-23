Last Updated:

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply For 1828 Specialist Officer Vacancies Today

IBPS SO 2021 Recruitment: Today is the last date to apply for 1828 specialist officer vacancies. Aspirants must apply online at ibps.in. Check steps to apply.

IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Tuesday close the registration window for IBPS Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment 2021. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 should do it before the deadline i.e., November 23. Aspirants will have to apply online at ibps.in. 

There are a total of 1828 vacancies for the post of specialist officers. The online application window was opened on November 3, 2021. The last date to make corrections in the application forms and pay the application fee is also November 23. 

IBPS SO 2021: How to apply 

  • Candidates must visit the official website – ibps.in.  
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to apply for CRP SPL XI.' 
  • Candidates will then have to register themselves or log in if they are already registered by using the registration number and password. 
  • Candidates should fill the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.   Post submitting it, candidates should download and print a copy of the registration form.  
  • In order to apply for the same, the application fee for IBPS SO 2021 recruitment is Rs. 175. It is for candidates applying under SC/ST/PwD categories.
  • For candidates belonging to any other category, the fee is Rs. 850. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for being updated.

IBPS SO 2021: Important dates 

  • The online registration and form filling process has been started on November 3, 202
  • The deadline to fill the IBPS SO registration form and apply is November 23, 2021
  • Admit card release date for preliminary exam has not been announced yet 
  • Online Examination – Preliminary will be conducted on December 26, 2021
  • Online Examination – Main will be conducted on January 30, 2022
  • The result for the same will be out in February 2022
  • The interview will be conducted either in February or March 2022
  • Provisional allotment will be there in April 2022

IBPS SO 2021: Details of vacancies

  • For IT Officer 220 candidates will be selected
  • For Agricultural Field Officer 884 posts
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari 84 posts
  • For Law Officer 44 posts
  • For HR/Personnel Officer 61 posts
  • For Marketing Officer 535 posts
