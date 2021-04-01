IBPS SO Result 2021 Announced For Mains And Interview At Ibps.in, See Direct Link Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS SO result 2021 for all the candidates. The result is for the mains and interview round held for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about their IBPS SO result 2021. The wait is now finally over as the candidates who had appeared in the exam can now go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in and do the IBPS SO result download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the IBPS SO result download.

IBPS SO result 2021 declared

The IBPS SO result 2021 for the main exam and interview for the recruitment of Specialist Officers (SO) in participating banks has been declared today on April 1. The candidates can check their result till April 30, 2021. One just needs to login on to the IBPS website by using their login credentials to check the IBPS SO result 2021. The IBPS SO result download can be done by using the registration number or roll number, password or date of birth as mentioned on the IBPS SO admit card. The mains exam was conducted on January 24, 2021. The interview for IBPS SO mains were conducted later in February this year.

For the IBPS SO result 2021 direct link, click HERE

An official notification on the IBPS website mentions that the provisional allotment under the CRP-SPL-X has been done on the basis of post wise and category wise vacancies for 2021-22 for the specialist officer cadre. The official notification read as, “Offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities of verification, joining, etc. will be issued by the allotted participating bank in due course. The decision of participating banks will be final and binding.” Here is a look at how to do the IBPS SO result download.

How to do IBPS SO result download?

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on a link that reads as, “Click here to view your combined result for main exam & interview for CRP SPL-X”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on a link that reads the same as above.

Enter your login details like registration number or roll number, password or date of birth as mentioned on the IBPS SO admit card and click on login.

Your IBPS SO result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in to know about the latest news and updates about the result and details like IBPS SO cut off 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock