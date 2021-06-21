ICAI 2021: 'Opt Out Option' Given To COVID-19 Affected Examinees In May/July 2021 Cycle

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to conduct the Chartered Accountant (Final, Intermediate/IPC and PQC courses) examination from July 5, 2021. The institute recently released a notification and has given an Opt-Out Option to the candidates. The option is given because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Through this option, the candidates who have COVIID-19 positive patients residing with them can opt-out of the examination of July to the November 2021 cycle. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the recent ICAI notification and details about the CA exams 2021.

ICAI 2021's opt-out facility for CA exams in July

The institute today released an official ICAI notification to announce this big decision for the candidates. The notice is for the examinations in July. The ICAI notification read as, “In case Examinee himself / herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with Covid – 19, such examinees will be provided “opt out option” (with carryover of fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November 2021 examination cycle” The candidates will be allowed to write their examination in November exam cycle if they opt-out of this July cycle. However, those examinees who will be availing of this facility will have to follow certain guidelines. Here is a look at the official notice and the important guidelines.

ICAI 2021 notification

Image: CAclubindia Twitter

The candidates will have to login into the examination portal to exercise this opt-out option. They will have to submit the COVID-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhar Card and self-declaration form. Candidates should take note that all such reports shall be verified by ICAI from the said laboratory. In case the same is found to be false/ fabricated, strict actions as decided by the Committee shall be taken. The examinee will have to submit his / her Aadhar Card along with the Aadhar Card of the infected relative if that is the case. The RTPCR report shall be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of this announcement to any date up to the conclusion of the examination of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear. More details about the opt-out option can be checked on the official ICAI notification about the CA exams 2021.

CA exam news

ICAI admit card 2021 for the CA examinations was released today for the candidates. They can now go to the official website at icai.org and do the ICAI admit card download. The ICAI July 2021 exam date for Final, Intermediate/ IPC and PQC Courses is from July 5 to July 20, 2021. Chartered Accountant (Foundation) Examination will be held on July 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th, 2021 from 2 PM to 5 PM IST. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI at icai.org to know about all the latest updates, ICAI news details related to the ICAI exam centre.

Image: Shutterstock