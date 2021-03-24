ICAI Admit Card: Advance ITT Admit Card Released; See Direct Link To Download

ICAI Advance ITT admit card has been released on the official ICAI website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards after logging into the ICAI website at advit.icaiexam.icai.org. The admit cards have been made available on the portal from March 23, 2021, at 6 pm. The exam being conducted is for Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills(Advanced ICITSS), under Regulation 29D(iii), 51E/72E of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988. The Advance ITT Exam is scheduled to be conducted shortly on March 27, 2021. Read on to know more about ICAI admit card details and how to download it from the official website.

About ICAI admit card

The Advanced ITT exam would comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam would be held in the objective type format consisting of 1 marks each. Candidates will not be penalised for wrong answers. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre by 9:15 am IST, even though the exams would commence from 10:30 am. Late candidates will strictly not be permitted inside the exam hall. The exam would be for two hours spanning 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

How to Download Advance ITT Admit Card?

Go to the official website of ICAI at advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

Login to the website using the same credentials you used while applying for the exam.

Candidates can then check their ICAI Adv ITT Hall Ticket and download them.

Candidates are advised to take the print out of their admit card way ahead of time.

Direct link - Click here to go to the login page

Advance ITT exam & CA latest news

Selection criteria for the ICAI Advanced ITT exam are mentioned as under.

A candidate would be considered ordinarily passed if they have secured a minimum of 40% marks.

Those candidates who pass will be given grades as follows:

85% and above=A+

70% to 84%=A

55% to 69%=B+

40%-54%=B

ICAI will not declare any merit list for the exam, and there would be no provision for the verification of marks or supply of a certified copy of the answer sheet. Neither any separate mark statement nor pass certificates will be provided.

Results will be hosted on the official website and candidates are advised to take a print out of their results for future reference.

