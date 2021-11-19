ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 Released For December Exam; Check Direct Link To Download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2021: The admit card for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been released on the official website of Icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who are to appear in the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can download the admit cards from the exam website using credentials such as login id, registration number, and password. The ICAI CA 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 5 and December 20.

ICAI Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

To download the ICAI CA December Exam Admit Card it is recommended that candidates must download the admit card from the official link given here - ICAI CA December Exam 2021 Admit Card (CLICK HERE)

ICAI Admit Card 2021 | Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by ICAI, "Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final, and Final-New examinations, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/ No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website, "the institute said."

ICAI CA December Exam: Here's how to download the ICAI CA Final July Exam Admit Card 2021

Step 1: In order to download the ICAI CA Admit Card, aspirants need to visit the official website of ICAI (icai.org).

Step 2: Next, select "download admit card."

Step 3: Provide your login ID and password.

Step 4: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the admit card.

Image: Shutterstock