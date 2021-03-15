ICAI CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree, Says UGC

Students who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finally considered the requests of ICAI and resolved that the CA, CS, ICWA qualifications will be treated equivalent to a PG degree. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of ICAI.

ICAI CA qualification equivalent to PG Degree: UGC

"The University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally," reads the tweet.

CCM of ICAI Khandelwal also tweeted regarding this major change. "Based on the representation made by ICAI, UGC approved CA/CS/ ICWA qualification equivalent to post-graduation degree. (PDG) . Wow. It’s a great recognition to our profession," he tweeted. CA, CS or ICWA qualified persons can also apply for UGC-NET as their degrees will be considered as a Master's degree.



(Image Credit: ICAI/ Twitter)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.