ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today

ICAI CA December exam 2021 update: The application correction window for CA December 2021 exams has been opened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. All those candidates who have submitted their application form and now want to make changes due to any reason are free to do it till October 10, 2021. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be considered by ICAI. Registered candidates will have to visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org to make changes. Candidates will have to log in to the official website to do the corrections. The steps to make changes through CA application correction window have been mentioned below.
CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), and Final (Old Scheme and New Scheme) are among the courses available for the CA December 2021 exams. Students who were not able to pay their fees by the deadline were charged an additional application fee. An application fee of Rs 600 was charged for domestic exam centres in Kathmandu, and the US $10 for international exam centres.