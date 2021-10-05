ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today

ICAI CA December exam 2021 update: The application correction window for CA December 2021 exams has been opened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. All those candidates who have submitted their application form and now want to make changes due to any reason are free to do it till October 10, 2021. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be considered by ICAI. Registered candidates will have to visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org to make changes. Candidates will have to log in to the official website to do the corrections. The steps to make changes through CA application correction window have been mentioned below.

ICAI application correction window: How to request changes

Candidates who have already filled the form will have to visit the ICAI CA official website icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Login link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials and open the application form

Candidates will then make changes in the application form and review the correction made

Post filling all the details, candidates will have to click on the final submission tab

ICAI CA Final 2021 December exam: Important Dates

The ICAI CA Final 2021 December exam form was released on September 16, 2021

The deadline for completing the application form without incurring a late charge was September 30, 2021

The deadline for candidates to submit late-fee applications was October 3, 2021

The application correction window has been opened on October 5, 2021

The last date to apply for changes is October 10, 2021

CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), and Final (Old Scheme and New Scheme) are among the courses available for the CA December 2021 exams. Students who were not able to pay their fees by the deadline were charged an additional application fee. An application fee of Rs 600 was charged for domestic exam centres in Kathmandu, and the US $10 for international exam centres.