ICAI CA December Exams 2021 To Begin On Sunday; Check COVID Guidelines, Other Details

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA December exams will begin on Sunday, December 5, 2021. As per the schedule, the last exam will be conducted on December 20, 2021. ICAI has released guidelines for the Foundation, CA Intermediate, and Final exams. For more details, candidates can visit the official website – icai.org.

From December 5, the exams will be conducted in offline mode across over 190 districts in India. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, candidates will have to carry a valid ID proof to the centre too.

ICAI CA December Exams 2021: Check COVID-19 guidelines here

In the case where candidate tests positive for COVID-19, they will be allowed to opt-out of these exams. However, for this, candidates will have to submit a valid RT-PCR report that says that the candidate is positive. Post submitting the RT-PCR report, if the institute approves it, candidates will be provided with an option of appearing again for these exams but at a later date.

Candidates are allowed to carry their own sanitisers, face shields, personal water bottle to the centre

Candidates will have to follow COVID protocols like wearing face masks at all times and maintaining social distancing.

Candidates will have to show their health status on the Aarogya Setu app at the exam centre

CA December Exam 2021: Marking scheme and exam pattern

The CA Exam 2021 will consist of 7 papers, and they are Accounting, Business Law, Ethics and Communication, Cost Accounting and Financial Management, Taxation, Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Information Technology, and Strategic Management.

The questions in the examination will be available in both Hindi and English languages

For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted

Candidates should make sure to reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the reporting time. The exam will begin at 1 pm and will continue till 4 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website in case they have not downloaded it till now.

Image: Shutterstock