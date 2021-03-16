ICAI CA Exam 2021: Apply Afresh For May Exams, ICAI Tells November 2020 Opt-Out Candidates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has asked all the candidates to fill the exam form for May 2021 session. ICAI has made it mandatory for all candidates to apply afresh for those who have opted out from the November 2020 session of the exam and chosen May 2021 session. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website of ICAI- icai.org.

The examination fee for such candidates will be adjusted and only differential fees arising out of the group or country change if any, will be charged additionally, the notice reads.

“Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations and Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT), who had opted out of November 2020 Examination cycle and had chosen May 2021 Examination Cycle are required to fill their Examination application form for May 2021 Examination Cycle afresh,” reads the notice. READ | ICAI CA May Exams 2021: Application begins on March 31, inter & final exams schedule out

ICAI had earlier, allowed the candidates to opt-out from the ICAI November 2020 exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final programmes, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such candidates were allowed to appear for the ICAI CA May Exams 2021. Click here to read the official notice.

ICAI CA May Exam Dates

ICAI has already released the schedule for CA exams. As per the schedule, CA- intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the final exam will commence on May 21. The online application process for admission to CA Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations will begin on March 31. The last date to apply is April 13. Aspirants can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org. The intermediate IPC old course exam will conclude on June 4 and the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. Both the exams will be held for Group 1 and Group 2. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses will conclude on June 5.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)