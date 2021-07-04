ICAI CA Exam 2021 Begins Tomorrow, Know How To Download Admit Card & Check Guidelines

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is all set to conduct Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam 2021 from Monday, July 5, 2021. The exam will be conducted for new and old courses between July 5 and July 19, 2021. The Insurance Risk Management technical exam for Modules 1 to 5 will also be held on 5th, 7th, 9th, and 11th July 2021. ICAI CA Exam 2021 will be held at various centres across India in offline mode. However, exams will be held by following proper COVID-19 guidelines. Students should make sure to carry the necessary documents with them to the centre. Students seeking more details can visit the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

ICAI CA: Opt-out facility

Following the order of the hon'ble Supreme Court, ICAI has provided the examinees with the opportunity to opt-out from the examination. The students who opt-out will get a chance to appear for the test in November or when the situation permits. It is also verified that if any candidate while attempting exam contract COVID due to which he is unable to appear in remaining paper will be allowed to opt-out and will not be treated as attempt and can appear in November in the whole set.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Guidelines to follow on exam day

Candidates will have to download and carry ICAI admit card to the exam centre. If any candidate fails to do so, he/she won't be allowed to appear for the examination.

Candidates must go through the exam-related guidelines before appearing in exam.

Candidates are advised to reach their respective ICAI exam centres at least an hour before the reporting time.

Candidates must follow COVID-19 protocol at all places

CA candidates will have to contact the invigilator incase of any issue in exam hall.

How to download admit card