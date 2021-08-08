ICAI CA Exam 2021: ICAI Extends Registration Date For December Session Exam

ICAI CA Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountant, ICAI Chartered Accountant Exam, or ICAI CS Exam 2021 registration date for the December session has been extended. The registration date has been extended to August 16, 2021. Candidates who are waiting to take the exam can check details here icaiexam.icai.org. The official notice has been released on August 7, 2021. As per that notice, the time period for admission in the Foundation course to appear in Foundation Exam has been extended. The exam will now be conducted in December 2021. It has been done in order to remove any hardship for the students.

As per the official notice released by ICAI, "In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to Covid-19 spread or otherwise, the Competent Authority has decided as under".

The students can register for the foundation course on or before the required date. As mentioned exams will be conducted in December 2021. However, students should make sure to apply before August 16, 2021.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Important Dates

The last Date of Registration for ICAI CA December Session is August 16, 2021

The exam will be held in the month of December

ICAI CA Exam 2021: How to Apply

Candidates should visit the official website

Click on the portal CA.

Candidates have to register for the exam following which they have to fill the application form.

The payment for the application form can be done online.

Candidates should keep a copy of the form for future reference.

Recently, ICAI also issued a notice for Maharashtra students. Candidates who were not able to sit for exams due to weather conditions will be able to give the exam after July. ICAI also informed about it through its Twitter handle on July 24, 2021. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination Paper - 1 which was scheduled for 24th July 2021 for the examinees in the cities namely Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Satara. Details https://resource.cdn.icai.org/65717exam240721.pdf…"