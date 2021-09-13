ICAI CA Exam 2021 Result Announced: Twiteratti Shares Rib-ticking Memes And Jokes

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) has declared the results for Charted Accountants July 2021 or CA July 2021 examination, both old and new courses. CA results are also out of foundational examination at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

"Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 have been declared. The same can be accessed at: https://icaiexam.icai.org, https://icai.nic.in, http://caresults.icai.org," ICAI tweeted.

ICAI CA Exam 2021: How to Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Visit the official ICAI website-icai.nic.in

On the result tab, click on Foundation Result notification

Select the name of the exam (CA foundation or CA final)

Fill in the required login credentials and submit

ICAI CA result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

According to the official notice, candidates can opt for having results on their email addresses. They can request it at icaiexam.icai.org. "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result," ICAI said. Meanwhile, CA Finals exams were held between July 5 and July 19.

Result announcement is usually surrounded by anxiety and paranoia, however, netizens surely know how to enjoy every moment. From ‘Ye fas gaya’ to relatives call, internet users have flooded Twitter with their rib-tickling memes. Here are some CA toppers, CA result memes.

Twitterati also motivated candidates who couldn't clear the exam. "Shout out to all those dint clear this time as well. It's ok. I know it's not ok in terms of your plans, your finances, your relationships. But, it's you who are common in all those and not your degree. Make them independent of degree. That shall be the goal. #caresults #dec2021," a user said.

"Those who are unable to pass the exam shouldn't worry. Prepare more & u will be CA in next 6 mon, start ASAP & don't think of past result. I know deserving ppl didn't pass, single paper ppl unable to clear but this is how it works here," one user said.