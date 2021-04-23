Last Updated:

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Decision On Conducting CA Final And Intermediate May Exams This Week

ICAI CA Exams 2021: ICAI will take a decision on conducting CA intermediate and CA Final exams 2021 this week. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
icai ca exams 2021

ICAI CA Exams 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)


With the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, candidates of Charted Accountancy exams are wondering if ICAI is considering the situation to postpone the exams. As per the latest update, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is constantly reviewing the situation and a decision on conducting the exam will be taken soon. Candidates who are registered to appear for the CA exams will have to wait for few more days for the final decision. 

“I am receiving lots of inquiries about exam schedules. Let me tell you ICAI and its exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decisions by month-end probably. Keep studying hard,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted on Thursday.

According to the official schedule released by ICAI, the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the final exam is set to commence on May 21. The CA intermediate IPC old course exam will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses will conclude on June 5.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams 2021 Dates: 

  • ICAI CA intermediate IPC under old scheme exam dates:-
  • Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th May 2021
  • Group-II: 31st MAY 2021, 2nd & 4th June 2021
  • ICAI CA intermediate IPC under new scheme exam dates:-
  • Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th May 2021 Group-II: 31st May 2021, 2nd , 4th & 6th June 2021
  • CA Final Exam (Old scheme)
  • Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th May 2021 Group -II: 30th May 2021, 1st, 3rd & 5th June 2021
  • CA Final Exam (New scheme)
  • Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th MAY 2021 Group -II: 30th May 2021, 1st, 3rd & 5th June 2021
  • Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical exam
  • Modules I to IV 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th May 2021
  • International Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
  • 21st & 23rd May 2021
