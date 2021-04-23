ICAI CA Exams 2021: Decision On Conducting CA Final And Intermediate May Exams This Week

With the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, candidates of Charted Accountancy exams are wondering if ICAI is considering the situation to postpone the exams. As per the latest update, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is constantly reviewing the situation and a decision on conducting the exam will be taken soon. Candidates who are registered to appear for the CA exams will have to wait for few more days for the final decision.

“I am receiving lots of inquiries about exam schedules. Let me tell you ICAI and its exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decisions by month-end probably. Keep studying hard,” CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted on Thursday.

I am receiving lots of inquiry abt exam schedule. Let me tell you ICAI & it’s exam commitee knows current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decision by month end probably. Keep studying hard. #staycoolstaysafe . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) April 22, 2021

According to the official schedule released by ICAI, the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the final exam is set to commence on May 21. The CA intermediate IPC old course exam will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses will conclude on June 5.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams 2021 Dates: