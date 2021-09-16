Last Updated:

ICAI CA Final 2021: December Exam Forms Are Available On The Website, Apply Here

The ICAI CA Final 2021 December test form was released today, September 16, 2021, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ICAI

The ICAI CA Final 2021 December exam form was released today, September 16, 2021, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The deadline for completing the application form without incurring a late charge is September 30. Candidates interested can find additional information on the ICAI's official website icaiexam.icai.org.

The registration period will be open from September 16 to September 30. CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), and Final (Old Scheme and New Scheme) are among the courses available for the CA December 2021 exams. The deadline for candidates to submit late-fee applications is October 3. Students who do not pay their fees by the deadline will be charged an additional application fee of Rs 600 for domestic exam centres in Kathmandu, and the US $10 for international exam centres.

Registration for post-qualification courses will last the same amount of time. The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), Part I of the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organization, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination are among them. Candidates can register for the exams at https://pqc.icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI had posted the schedule for the CA December 2021 on its social media accounts.

How to apply

  • Go to ignou.ac.in to access the official website.
  • On the page, click on the link for the online exam forms for the CA December 2021 exam.
  • There will be a new window that appears. Candidates should go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to apply for the ODL programme and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to apply for the Online programmes.
  • Candidates should keep in mind that they must first register on the site. They can then fill out the application form by submitting the required documents.
  • The application fee can be paid online using net banking or a debit or credit card.

Any changes to the above timetable will be publicly announced by the ICAI

The ICAI will release the admit card for the CA December 2021 exams for all three levels after the exam form deadline has passed which is September 30. The CA exams will be held in 402 Indian and 8 international locations. Any changes to the above timetable will be publicly announced by the ICAI.

