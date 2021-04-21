ICAI CA Foundation June Exam 2021: Application Form Released, Direct Link To Apply Here

Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) has started the online application process for the CA Foundation June exam 2021. The online application link was activated on April 20 and the last date to apply is May 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org.

CA Foundation Exam Date

As per the official schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 will begin on June 24. CA Foundation Exam 2021 will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The registration process for the ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 will begin on April 20, 2021, and conclude on May 4. The CA Foundation exam 2021 for paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to apply for CA Foundation June Exam 2021

Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the 'Login/ Register' tab

Key in the required details to register

Log in using your registration ID and password

Pay the application fee and submit the CA foundation exam form.

Direct link to Register for ICAI CA exams

Click here to read ICAI CA Foundation Exam Notification and Schedule

CA Foundation Registration Fee

The application fee for candidates in Indian centres is Rs 1500. For overseas centres excluding Kathmandu, the fee is US dollar 325. For candidates in Kathmandu (Nepal) centres, the fee is Rs 2200. A late fine of Rs 600 has to be paid by the applicants (Indian and Kathmandu centres) who apply after May 4 and before May 7. Similarly, the candidates of overseas centres will have to pay a late fine of US dollar 10.