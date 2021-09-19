ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Released; Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The CA Inter July 2021 results have been uploaded on the official websites, which have been mentioned below. Candidates can check the direct links and the steps mentioned below to see their results.

Websites to check

icai.nic.in icaiexam.icai.org caresults.icai.org.

Candidates who have registered for email results will be getting an email notification regarding the same. Results can either be checked on the website or on email. Examination forms for the December 2021 session were released by ICAI earlier in the second week of September on icai.org. ICAI had released a circular on September 17 which said that results will be declared by September 20, 2021. The results for CA Foundation 2021 July and CA Final 2021 July exams have already been released online.

ICAI CA Inter Result July 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who have not registered to get their results by mail will have to check them online

Candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above in this article

On the home page, click on the link which reads 'CA Intermediate Result July 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their roll number and pin number or registration number and click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates who clear both the groups of Intermediate course will have to go through18 months of mandatory training. The Final course also contains two groups. In order to pass, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% with an individual score of a minimum of 40% in each subject.

Image: PTI