ICAI CA Inter Results 2021 Released; Priti Nandan Kamat, Arjun Mehra Secure First Rank

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Sunday released the ICAI CA Inter Result 2021. The CA Inter July 2021 results have been uploaded on the official websites. The list of official websites is mentioned below. The direct links and the steps to check results are also given.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: Toppers

Priti Nandan Kamat from Mumbai has secured the first position in India in the Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination

Arjun Mehra from Delhi has secured the first position in the Intermediate (New) Examination from among 1,07,215 students.

Coming to the new exam result, Mahin Naim and Sudeepta Benya secured second and third positions

Websites to check

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org.

Results can either be checked on the website or on email. Examination forms for the December 2021 session were released by ICAI earlier in the second week of September on icai.org. ICAI had released a circular on September 17, which said that results would be declared by September 20, 2021. The results for CA Foundation 2021 July and CA Final 2021 July exams have already been released online.

ICAI CA Inter Result July 2021: How to check

Candidates who have not registered to get their results by mail will have to check them online

Candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above in this article

On the home page, click on the link which reads 'CA Intermediate Result July 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their roll number and pin number or registration number and click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Image: Shutterstock