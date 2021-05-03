ICAI CA May 2021: Applications For CA May 2021 Exams To Be Reopened On May 4

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is going to reopen the registration process for filing the exam forms for CA May 2021 exams. This news was released on the ICAI official website and Twitter account. As per the new notice, the ICAI CA May Application will open for three days in the first week of May. Read on to know when the CA Exam Inter Application will be opened and how to apply for it.

ICAI CA Exam Application Reopened

The ICAI has released an official notification on their website announcing the reopening of applications for the CA May exams. As per the notification, the registration process will reopen on May 4, 2021, and will be closed on May 6, 2021. Interested candidates who missed out on filling the form can now fill it out between these dates. Readers can take a look at the official notification here. For our readers' convenience, we have put up the main text of the application down below.

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10). The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

How to Apply for ICAI CA May Application

As per the ICAI Notification, students will have the opportunity to apply for the exams through the official ICAI website at www.icai.org. Students can find the link for the application on the examination page of the ICAI website tomorrow. The application has not gone live yet, but it will go live tomorrow on the ICAI website. Interested students can fill the form through the CA May 2021 Examination link and apply with the relevant documents and details. Interested candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official site. Stay tuned for more CA Exam news and updates on other upcoming exams.

