ICAI CA May Exam Form Released, Here's How To Register For CA May Exams 2021

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the online registration process for CA intermediate, IPC, and final exams for the May session. Students can register online by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply is April 13. Candidates can also apply between April 14 and 16 by paying a late fine. Read on to know full details.

How to register for CA May Exams 2021:

Visit the official website - icaiexam.icai.org

Click on the Login/ Register tab

Fill in the required details to create your ID

Login using the credentials you have got after registration

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

ICAI has also made it mandatory for all candidates to apply afresh for those who have opted out from the November 2020 session of the exam and chosen May. The online application process for admission to Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) (which is open to the members of the Institute) will also be done from March 31 to April 13. Candidates can apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org. According to the ICA schedule, the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the final exam will commence on May 21.

ICAI CA May 2021 Exams Dates

The intermediate IPC old course exam will begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. Both the exams will be held for Group 1 and Group 2. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses will conclude on June 5. Candidates of Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, and Final (Old & New Scheme) Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. Click here for the full schedule.