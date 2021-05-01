ICAI CA May Exams 2021: Online Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen On May4

ICAI CA May Exams 2021: The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the online application window for CA final and intermediate exams 2021. Candidates who could not apply for the CA May exams have got another opportunity. The CA application window will be reopened on May 4 and will close on May 6.

"Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10)," the official notice reads.

CA May Exams Postponed

ICAI had earlier scheduled to conduct the CA intermediate exams for the old and new courses from May 22 and the final exam was set to commence on May 21. The CA intermediate IPC old course exam was scheduled to begin on May 4 and conclude on June 4, while the CA intermediate new course exam will conclude on June 6. The CA Final exam for both, old and new courses was to conclude on June 5. However, both, the CA intermediate and final exams have been postponed due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

How to apply for CA May Exams 2021: