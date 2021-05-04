ICAI CA Registration For CA Exams May 2021 Reopens: Check Out Direct Link And How To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has reopened the registration process for filing the exam forms for CA May 2021 exams. This news was released on the ICAI official website and Twitter account. As per the new notice, the ICAI CA May Application is open for three days in the first week of May, starting from today. Read on to know how to apply for ICAI CA Registration for the CA May Exam 2021.

ICAI CA Exam Registration Open

The ICAI has released an official notification on their website announcing the reopening of applications for the CA May exams. As per the notification, the registration process has started on May 4, 2021, and will be closed on May 6, 2021. Interested candidates who missed out on filling the form can now fill it out between these dates. Readers can take a look at the official notification here. For our readers' convenience, we have put up the main text of the notice down below.

Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10). The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org.

How to Apply for ICAI Registration for CA Exam 2021?

As per the ICAI Notification, students will have the opportunity to apply for the exams through the official ICAI website at www.icai.org. Students can find the link for the application on the examination page of the ICAI - https://icaiexam.icai.org/. Students will have to login before they can submit the application. Here are the steps on how to apply:

Visit the official ICAI website or directly go the link given above.

Once on the examination page, you will the option to Log in. Login with your username/password.

Once you login, the application form will be available.

Fill the application form online and submit the fees and relevant documents.

Make sure to get the receipt and keep a soft copy as well as a printed hard copy.

Image Source: Unsplash